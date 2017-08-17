Here's our first look at Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

Planet of the Apes lead actor Andy Serkis revealed, at last year's New York Comic Com, War for the Planet of the Apes would be accompanied by a game. Finally we get our first look at Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is a joint effort between Andy Serkis' performance capture studio, Imaginarium Studios, and FoxNext Games. The game itself aims to provide a rich cinematic experience for players, with Serkis even providing some of the motion capture.

The narrative-led adventure is set between the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes films. The story focuses on a group of apes who have taken refuge in the Rocky Mountains during the human-ape war. But as winter descends, and food becomes scarce, the group are forced into the human-inhabited valley below, where conflict ultimately arises.

Players step into the shoes of both sides of the conflict, the apes and the humans. The decisions a player makes during the game will have consequences which could mean life or death, war or peace - much like a Telltale series title.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier comes out this autumn on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.