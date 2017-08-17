Eurogamer.net
Here's our first look at Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

No monkey business.

By Vic Hood Published

Planet of the Apes lead actor Andy Serkis revealed, at last year's New York Comic Com, War for the Planet of the Apes would be accompanied by a game. Finally we get our first look at Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is a joint effort between Andy Serkis' performance capture studio, Imaginarium Studios, and FoxNext Games. The game itself aims to provide a rich cinematic experience for players, with Serkis even providing some of the motion capture.

The narrative-led adventure is set between the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes films. The story focuses on a group of apes who have taken refuge in the Rocky Mountains during the human-ape war. But as winter descends, and food becomes scarce, the group are forced into the human-inhabited valley below, where conflict ultimately arises.

pota1
pota2
pota3

Players step into the shoes of both sides of the conflict, the apes and the humans. The decisions a player makes during the game will have consequences which could mean life or death, war or peace - much like a Telltale series title.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier comes out this autumn on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

