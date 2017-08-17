Doom guy is in Quake Champions

Quake Champions leaves closed beta and enters Early Access on Steam and the Bethesda.net launcher on Tuesday 22nd August - and when it does you can play as the guy you play as in Doom.

Can I call him the Doom guy? The Doom marine? Bethesda calls him Doom Slayer but that doesn't make much sense to me. He doesn't slay doom, does he? Demons, sure. But no-one's slaying doom. Let's stick with Doom guy.

In Quake Champions, Doom guy's active ability, called Beserk, lets him smash enemies into bloody piles of gibs with his bare hands. His passive is, appropriately enough, double jump.

You can buy the Champions Pack, which unlocks all current and future Champions as well as other gubbins for £19.99, discounted for the final retail price of £29.99.

"The Early Access version of Quake Champions is, obviously, a work-in-progress, but represents a solid and robust version of the game, with four modes, 11 Champions, a variety of maps, and a thriving community of fans," said Tim Willits, studio director at id Software.

"Early Access will allow us to work closely with players to improve the game and add additional features before the official launch of Quake Champions in the coming months."

The 11 current Champions include Ranger, Visor, Scalebearer, Nyx, Anarki, Clutch, Sorlag, Galena, Slash, BJ Blazkowicz from Wolfenstein and now Doom guy. Go Doom guy!

At least six additional Champions will come out before the end of 2018. Here's the small print: