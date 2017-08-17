Blizzard to livestream Gamescom “Reveal Ceremony” on Wednesday

Blizzard will host its own "Reveal Ceremony" presentation at Gamescom next week.

The main event will be livestreamed on Wednesday, 23rd August, at 5pm UK time.

A preview video will tease its impending announcements on Monday, 21st August, at 5pm as well.

As for what Blizzard is announcing, the company confirmed that a new animated Overwatch short film will be shown during the Wednesday presentation.

Any other announcements are all speculative, but it seems like the studio is due to announce a new World of Warcraft expansion soon. Looking at its history, Blizzard announced the MMO's last expansion, Legion, during Gamescom 2015, so there is a precedent for this sort of thing.