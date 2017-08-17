Battlefield: Bad Company gets Xbox One backwards compatibility

Battlefield: Bad Company has been added to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility library.

This follows its sequel, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, receiving the same treatment back in January.

Battlefield: Bad Company is over nine years old at this point, having been released in June 2008. It was fairly groundbreaking for its time, what with its destructible environments and all.

"Once you've experienced the various highs and lows that Bad Company has to offer, it feels like an immensely polished, ambitious effort that will build up a strong following for all the right reasons," former Eurogamer editor Kristan Reed said in our original Battlefield: Bad Company review.