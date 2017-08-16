You can try XCOM 2's new photobooth for free

Ahead of the release of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, Firaxis has released one of its most anticipated features as a free download: the photobooth. Okay, well, it was one of my most anticipated features anyway.

This demo allows you to create posters featuring your favourite XCOM soldiers, which are then used as propaganda in-game while playing the expansion. There's no real advantage to doing this I should add, but seeing your designs show up during missions is a treat.

You can download the Propaganda Center right now on Steam and then use the included character pool to create a new roster of soldiers, or import those you used in your original XCOM 2 playthrough.

Here's a few I made earlier.

And hey, if you fancy watching a big chunk of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen before it goes live at the end of the month, here's a let's play I recorded with its creative director. Expect a silly amount of detail.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen comes out on 29th August for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.