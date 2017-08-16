Shock horror! The Skaven are the fourth race in Total War: Warhammer 2

Okay, so we've all known this was going to happen since the initial launch trailer, but here's the official announcement at last. The Skaven are, indeed, the fourth playable race in Total War: Warhammer 2.

Total War's brand manager, Henry Hankin said "we're as surprised as you are", which is sort of accurate, I suppose.

To accompany this announcement, Creative Assembly has released an in-engine trailer, in which an alarming number of Dark Elves and Lizardmen are slaughtered by giant ratmen.

We'll have some Skaven gameplay of our own to share with you tomorrow afternoon, in which I take a look at the campaign map and a couple of battles. Plenty more elves get murdered in that video too.

Total War: Warhammer 2 comes out on 28th September on the Personal Computer.