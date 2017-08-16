Latest Humble Bundle offers a ton of 2K games on PlayStation

The latest Humble Bundle is PlayStation-exclusive and based around the works of publisher 2K Games.

Pay $1 or more and you'll receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (Vita), Civilization Revolution 2 Plus (Vita), The Bureau: XCOM Declassified and all its DLC (PS3), and Evolve (PS4).

Pay more than the average of $5.86 (about £4.55) to also unlock the following PS3 games: XCOM: Enemy Within, BioShock, Borderlands, Borderlands 2: Ultimate Edition, Mafia 2, and Spec Ops: The Line. On PS4, you'll get $9.99 worth of Premium Currency for Battleborn, which is now free-to-play.

Offer $20 (about £15.54) or more and you'll receive XCOM 2 on PS4.

As with all Humble Bundles, you decide where you want your proceeds to go, between 2K, the Humble Bundle organisers, or charity - in this case Covenant House, which offers social services to homeless youths.

The Humble 2K PlayStation Bundle will be available until 29th August at 7pm UK time.