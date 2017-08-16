Eurogamer.net
Latest Humble Bundle offers a ton of 2K games on PlayStation

Includes XCOM, BioShock, Borderlands, Spec Ops, Evolve and more.

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

The latest Humble Bundle is PlayStation-exclusive and based around the works of publisher 2K Games.

1

Pay $1 or more and you'll receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (Vita), Civilization Revolution 2 Plus (Vita), The Bureau: XCOM Declassified and all its DLC (PS3), and Evolve (PS4).

Pay more than the average of $5.86 (about £4.55) to also unlock the following PS3 games: XCOM: Enemy Within, BioShock, Borderlands, Borderlands 2: Ultimate Edition, Mafia 2, and Spec Ops: The Line. On PS4, you'll get $9.99 worth of Premium Currency for Battleborn, which is now free-to-play.

Offer $20 (about £15.54) or more and you'll receive XCOM 2 on PS4.

As with all Humble Bundles, you decide where you want your proceeds to go, between 2K, the Humble Bundle organisers, or charity - in this case Covenant House, which offers social services to homeless youths.

The Humble 2K PlayStation Bundle will be available until 29th August at 7pm UK time.

About Jeffrey Matulef

Picture of Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Matulef is the best-dressed man in 1984. Based in Portland, OR he operates as Eurogamer's US news editor.

