Crackdown 3 delayed until spring 2018

Crackdown 3 has been pushed back from 7th November until spring 2018.

As reported by Polygon, Microsoft Studios claimed developers Reagent Games, Sumo Digital and Cloudgine needed a bit more time to spruce up the explosive sandbox adventure.

"Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that's campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone," said Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis in an interview with Polygon. "Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018."

"I'm proud of the progress and dedication the Crackdown 3 team has shown and their deep passion and love for this IP. We think it deserves the time we're giving it," they added.

Crackdown 3 has been in development for quite some time with its giant open world and destructible environments. About those: you probably noticed that they weren't shown off during the E3 presentation this year, but that's because it's a feature exclusive to the game's multiplayer modes which have yet to be unveiled. Sumo Digital's design director Gareth Wilson assured us at E3 that it's all in working order.

Crackdown 3 was originally unveiled at E3 in 2014. At the time it was slated for a 2016 release, but when are these things ever on time?