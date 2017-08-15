Here's our first look at mobile prisons in The Escapists 2

The Escapists 2 is hoping to earn its sequel status by implementing, among other things, mobile prisons. That is, places to escape from which aren't just the usual buildings with high walls and barbed wire fences.

This follow-up game, which launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 22nd August (and sometime later on Nintendo Switch), will include a prison train, boat and plane to escape from.

It's a neat way of livening things up - a previous trailer for the game suggested an escape from a spaceship, too. Rest assured, however, there will be plenty of bricks-and-mortar prisons as well.

The Escapists 2 also adds drop-in drop-out co-op, improved crafting and more ways to escape.