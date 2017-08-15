Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch

Here's our first look at mobile prisons in The Escapists 2

Plane sailing and on track.

By Tom Phillips Published

The Escapists 2 is hoping to earn its sequel status by implementing, among other things, mobile prisons. That is, places to escape from which aren't just the usual buildings with high walls and barbed wire fences.

This follow-up game, which launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 22nd August (and sometime later on Nintendo Switch), will include a prison train, boat and plane to escape from.

It's a neat way of livening things up - a previous trailer for the game suggested an escape from a spaceship, too. Rest assured, however, there will be plenty of bricks-and-mortar prisons as well.

The Escapists 2 also adds drop-in drop-out co-op, improved crafting and more ways to escape.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments

Create an account

OR