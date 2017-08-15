Eurogamer.net
Deadlight: Director's Cut free on GOG.com for the next 24 hours

Lights on.

Deadlight: Director's Cut is free from GOG.com for the next 24 hours. It usually costs £8.99.

For the uninitiated, Deadlight is a 2D zombie survival story that tells the tale of a man surviving the apocalypse in 1986 Seattle. Our Martin Robinson found it to be a novel take on a tired premise. "As fleeting entertainment, Deadlight works, its flattening of a tired apocalyptic premise doing enough to make sure that it feels fresh," he wrote in his Deadlight review upon its initial 2012 release.

Deadlight: Director's Cut gives the game 1080p resolution, new animations, enhanced controls and an all new "Survival Arena" mode. Abstraction Games - which previously ported Hotline Miami and Don't Starve to PlayStation platforms - collaborated with original developer Tequila Works on this one.

