Nearly two years after Fallout 4 came out, it's getting a Game of the Year edition.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition comes out 26th September for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and includes all the updates (survival mode etc.) and add-ons.

So, you get the main game plus Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron.

Fallout 4, from Bethesda Game Studios, is a post-apocalyptic open-world role-playing shooter set in Boston. You play a Vault dweller who emerges into the wasteland 210 years after the Great War.

For the Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda plans to release a limited quantity of Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector's editions, but these are exclusive to North America. You might remember the original Fallout 4 Pip-Boy collector's edition from that time GAME canceled a load of pre-orders.