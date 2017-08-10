Modern N64 controller a Kickstarter success

The N64 was an incredible console with some amazing games. But, let's be honest, its controller was awful.

The pad was designed for people with three hands and it did not age well. And what was that weird dust that used to get shaved off the analogue stick?

Perhaps in acknowledgement of these issues, a Kickstarter campaign to fund a new, third-party N64 pad with a modern design has been a big success.

Retro Fighters' "Next Gen N64 Controller" is shaped like a Pro Controller for Switch or Xbox 360 pad. The analogue stick and D-pad are easily within reach of your left paw, and the C-buttons are on the other side above the B and A buttons.

There's even a slot to plug in your N64 memory cards and Rumble Pak.

Each controller costs $20 (£15). Pledge $45 or more and you'll get your name listed in the product's instruction manual.

$29,642 has so far been raised of the project's initial $13k goal, with 29 days still to go.

Still playing your old N64 but need a need a new controller? Now's your chance.