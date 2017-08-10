Eurogamer.net
First-person servers live for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds group games

Déja view.

By Tom Phillips Published

You can now play on first-person servers in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds group games.

First-person servers were added a week ago for duo and solo games. Eurogamer's Battlegrounds aficionado Vic deemed the option "a more intense experience - and that's saying something for a game that's about as intense as it gets".

Leaderboards for this mode will be added at a later point, developer Bluehole Games said.

Now, if only the game's houses would load in on my aging PC.

For more on Battlegrounds - we know you want more! - Donlan weighed in on the game this morning. As you'd expect, it is a lovely read.

