First-person servers live for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds group games

You can now play on first-person servers in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds group games.

First-person servers were added a week ago for duo and solo games. Eurogamer's Battlegrounds aficionado Vic deemed the option "a more intense experience - and that's saying something for a game that's about as intense as it gets".

Players, first-person only servers are now available in ALL game modes on NA, EU and ASIA servers. Leaderboards will be added later. pic.twitter.com/us8IuDJ6PP — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) August 10, 2017

Leaderboards for this mode will be added at a later point, developer Bluehole Games said.

Now, if only the game's houses would load in on my aging PC.

For more on Battlegrounds - we know you want more! - Donlan weighed in on the game this morning. As you'd expect, it is a lovely read.