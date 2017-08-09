Valve announces new game

Valve has announced a new game. No, it's not that one.

The game is Artifact: The Dota Card Game and it is, as you might imagine, a collectible card game spin-off from the hugely-popular Dota.

The full game launches at some point in 2018 for platforms unknown, according to this fairly vague teaser:

Already, Artifact is drawing comparisons with Blizzard's Hearthstone, which was itself a spin-off from the World of Warcraft universe.

It's a busy time for the card-collecting genre. There's Gwent, CD Projekt Red's spin-off from The Witcher, Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls Legends, Mojang's Scrolls and all manner of others.

One thing we do know about Artifact is that ex-Double Fine developer Brad Muir is leading the project.

I've been working on @PlayArtifact at Valve for a while now! Can't wait for you guys to play it! :D! — Brad Muir (@MrMooEar) August 9, 2017

Muir's career at Double Fine stretched back to 2005's Psychonauts, before he became project lead on tower defense title Iron Brigade, Amnesia Fortnight prototype Brazen and then turn-based strategy release Massive Chalice.