Slicing game Severed has surprise release on Switch

Last year's enjoyable first-person dungeon crawler Severed arrived on Switch earlier today in both Europe and North America.

Priced at £13.49 / €14.99 / $14.99, Severed is the latest game by Drinkbox Studios, the developer of such acclaimed platformers as Guacamelee and Mutant Blobs Attack.

Severed, which we reviewed fairly positively upon its initial launch, is a major change of pace for the Toronto-based studio. It follows the exploits of a one-armed woman searching a series of neon labyrinths for her missing family, while hacking at monsters to both protect herself and harvest their organs to upgrade her demonic powers.

The focus of Severed is on its touchscreen-based combat system that sees players swiping at foes to strike and parry before severing their limbs. Think Infinity Blade meets Revengence.

Severed launched as a Vita exclusive (in 2016!), but shortly thereafter migrated to Wii U, iOS, and 3DS.

I reviewed Severed upon its initial launch, where I found it an amusing and stylish romp that was maybe a dollop too slight for a wholehearted recommendation. "The physicality of annihilating an enemy by rubbing your unholy finger of death over its quivering, bleeding body is as deliciously empowering as any combat game can be," I wrote in my Severed review.