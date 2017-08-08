Eurogamer.net
Yes, you can still jump into haycarts in Assassin's Creed Origins

Now you can fire arrows from them, too.

By Tom Phillips Published

Ubisoft has revealed an extended section of side-mission gameplay from Assassin's Creed Origins. There's pyramid looting, eagle scouting, sneaking and fighting. At one point you follow a friendly dog.

But really, the thing I enjoyed the most? You can still leap from an improbably enormous height into a flimsy wooden cart full of hay.

Not impressed yet? In Origins you can now pop out from cover while in a haycart and fire arrows, too.

The footage below, posted by IGN, shows a story side-mission where main character Bayek investigates a bandit who's using children as thieves. Over the course of the mission you explore caves, desert plains, and sneak inside a pyramid.

Not shown in the video, but also in a pyramid, is that bloody big snake we saw in Origins' teasing E3 trailer. I chatted with Assassin's Creed Origins creative director Ashraf Ismail at E3 to find out if the game was going all fantasy.

