Pokémon Go's new legendary bird Zapdos defeated by just three players

Last night brought the arrival of Pokémon Go legendary creature Zapdos - and players were ready to take it on.

Already, a team of just three players have defeated the bird - the smallest number mathematically possible. The game's (overly cautious) recommendation is you bring 20 people to the fight.

It took a couple of days for last week's Moltres to be beaten by its least possible number of people - just two players - after several days where players were working out the best strategy and slowly bettering their chances. With Zapdos, people had already done the maths.

The team of Japanese players used a combo of Golem and Tyranitar to down Zapdos.

Sadly, even with Excellent-rated throws, the player recording still did not capture the bird.

Zapdos is now available in the UK and will be roosting in the game until Monday night (the 14th) next week.