New Witcher 3 mod turns Geralt into Tony Hawk

Have you ever played Witcher 3 and thought Geralt of Rivia wasn't extreme enough? Well then, you're in luck, because a series of new mods will fix that issue.

Modder eutirion created several mods, collectively titled Geralt of Rivia's Pro Witcher 3, which, when used in combination, improve Geralt's combat and make him move at lightning fast speed.

The modSlideEverywhere does exactly what it says on the tin. Geralt moves around at insane speeds on his heels. This mod is meant to be a replacement for fast travel and makes Geralt move so fast that, on occasions, the environment hasn't even had time to load. The mechanics almost look like grinding a rail in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, but without the skateboard or rail.

Complementing Geralt's faster traveling is the modFasterSwimming, which gives our favourite Witcher the 'killer whale' buff. This buff grants Geralt a ridiculous speed boost when in water.

On top of this, Geralt's general combat and movement are improved by modPredictableAttacks and modDirectMovement. Geralt moves faster generally and chooses his attack based on his attack type (light, heavy) and last action (guard, dodge, roll, sprint, idle, or an attack). This allows players to know what attack Geralt will use next and amuse themselves greatly by spam kicking enemies in the face.

This extreme mod is available from nexusmods.