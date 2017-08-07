Creator of canned Metroid fan project AM2R hired to work on Ori sequel

Milton Guasti, creator of canned Metroid fan project AM2R, has been snapped up by Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios.

AM2R (Another Metroid 2 Remake) was released last year - exactly a year ago yesterday - to a positive response from Metroid fans.

A full remake of Nintendo's 1991 Game Boy title Metroid 2, AM2R quickly caught the attention of Nintendo lawyers. Within a day, Guasti had received a cease-and-desist letter, and the project was shut down.

Despite being largely complete, Guasti was forced to withdraw support for AM2R (although you can still find it for download via Torrent sites).

It's not uncommon for Nintendo to police fan projects based upon its works, but unbeknown to Guasti, Nintendo was already working on its own, official remake of Metroid 2 - Metroid: Samus Returns - which was announced in June for launch on 3DS in September.)

Happily, Guasti has now been hired by Moon Studios, developer of the excellent Ori and the Blind Forest, and is now working on the upcoming PC and Xbox One sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

It's a special day for another reason. I'm now part of Moon Studios, I'll be working on level design for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. — Project AM2R (@AM2Rgame) August 6, 2017

After seeing his fan project shut down and then having AM2R's nomination at The Game Awards quietly withdrawn, it's good to see Guasti finally getting some positive news.