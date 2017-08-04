PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds fixes latest update lag

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has pushed a hotfix live which counteracts the lag issues many players have faced since yesterday's update.

Players who logged on to the game yesterday may have noticed a number of problems including a severe server lag, connection delays, audio and first-person server issues.

Writing on the game's official Twitter, the team behind Battlegrounds announced the issues should now have been fixed, just over 24 hours after the update was implemented.

We've pushed an hotfix to the servers that should fix the issues seen since the update yesterday. Thank you for your patience! — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) August 4, 2017

The latest update brought with it a lot of much needed changes including bug fixes, optimised graphics and first-person perspective servers. Along with this, came a rules of conduct box on the main menu outlining the game's rules.

In other news, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has broken past 500,000 current players - a massive feat for an Early Access game.

We just broke 500k! Thank you all so very much for your continuing support! <3 pic.twitter.com/FXnsy6twGX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) August 4, 2017

Last week Battlegrounds became the most played non-Valve game on Steam ever, stealing Fallout 4's title.