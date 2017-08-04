Crash Bandcoot N.Sane Trilogy did the business for Activision - and now everyone wants a Spyro remaster next

The successful release of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has lit a fire in the hearts of Spyro fans, who hope the adventure series will be Activision's next remaster.

It seems what was once considered a pipe dream could be a step closer to actually happening.

Spyro the Dragon is a platformer that casts players in the role of Spyro, a young, purple dragon who is accompanied on his journeys by a dragonfly called Sparx. Here's a trailer for the first game in the series, released for the PS1 in 1998.

During a recent conference call with investors, Activision Publishing boss Eric Hirshberg revealed the team was surprised by Crash Bandicoot's extraordinary sales success and now had another IP in mind to remaster.

"We knew that there was a passionate audience out there for Crash. Full disclosure myself among them, but we had no idea - it's hard to tell whether that's a vocal minority or whether that's a real mass audience until you put something out there," Hirshberg said.

"Crash has surpassed all of our expectations by a pretty wide margin. And a couple of stats that underscore that point where it was the number one selling console game in June based on units, even though it was only available for two days during that month.

"We think we have other great IP in our portfolio that we're considering of course... I think you can be confident that there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP."

Whether the IP in mind is Spyro or another title, we don't know, but Spyro the Dragon will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, so the timing is kind of perfect.

Spyro definitely seems to be the most requested remaster at the moment, though some fear the character design will be based on the unflattering Skylander's Spyro. The comments below are taken from a thread on r/PS4.

These comments are just a snapshot of the total number of calls for a Spyro remaster online at the moment. The top thread on r/games at the time of publication is packed with similar comments.

When asked about the possibility of Spyro being remastered, Vicarious Visions told IGN it knows how popular demand for Spyro is and fans should "just keep asking".

That, they are most definitely doing.