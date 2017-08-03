Women's basketball league makes its debut in NBA Live 18

NBA Live 18 will not only contain all the players you know and love (and sometimes love to hate) from the titular NBA, it will also includes the roster of professional athletes from the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

This makes it the first video game in history to use WNBA players, publisher EA boasted.

In order to replicate the WNBA in-game, developer EA Tiburon scanned the heads of basketball players such as Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Alisha Gray, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones, and Alyssa Thomas. There were even motion capture sessions for folks like Kelsey Plum, the 2017 WNBA draft's first overall pick.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) on this groundbreaking occasion," said series executive producer Sean O'Brien. "The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we've been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way."

"We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as NBA Live 18 becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA's full roster of teams and players," added WNBA president Lisa Borders.

NBA Live 18 will launch this September on PS4 and Xbox One, while a demo will be available as soon as 11th August.