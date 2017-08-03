Rime finally has a Nintendo Switch release date: 17th November 2017.

Tequila Works' puzzle adventure game costs £29.99 on the eShop, with a special physical edition priced £39.99. The physical edition includes the full game, a download code and the original score.

Rime came out on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May. Our Christian Donlan recommended it, saying "Tequila Works conjures a powerful spell from seemingly familiar elements" in Eurogamer's Rime review.

Tequila Works later opened up to Eurogamer about Rime's turbulent development, which saw the game go from a PS4 exclusive in 2013 to a multiplatform release.