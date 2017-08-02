Eurogamer.net
Yakuza Kiwami reveals free post-launch DLC

Adds new skins for Kiryu and Majima.

By Jeffrey Matulef

Yakuza Kiwami, the PS4 remake of the original Yakuza, is slated for release on 29th August and publisher Sega is offering a host of free post-launch DLC to follow on a weekly basis in September.

The new content, detailed below, can be obtained through Bob Utsunomiya, the clown located underneath the Tenkaichi Street Gate.

So, without further ado, here's what free goodies you'll get:

1

This is Bob Utsunomiya, a man who gives you free DLC. What a gentleman!

Kiwami Fun Pack - 5th September, 2017

  • Dragon Tattoo (skin for Kiryu)
  • Toughness Emperor
  • Tauriner ++
  • Staminan Royale
  • Modified Model Gun
  • Gold Plate

Kiwami Street Pack - 12th September, 2017

  • Prison Escapee (skin for Kiryu)
  • Extra Balance Motor
  • Extra Slim Tires
  • Boost Gears
  • Speed Frame Plus
  • Stone of Enduring
2

The man with the dragon tattoo.

Kiwami Fun Pack 2 - 19th September, 2017

  • Black Suit (skin for Kiryu)
  • Toughness Infinity
  • Tauriner Maximum
  • Staminan Spark
  • Marlin Cannon
  • Platinum Plate

Kiwami Street Pack 2 - 26th September, 2017

  • Snake Skin Jacket (skin for Majima)
  • Killer Bee
  • Godspeed Motor
  • Super Slim Tires
  • Godspeed Gears Plus
  • New Bumper Plate
  • Sacrifice Stone

Yakuza Kiwami will cost £29.99 and will add all new content like 30 minutes of new cutscenes and a feature that makes the main antagonist, Goro Majima, appear as random encounters throughout the adventure. Sometimes he'll even pop out of rubbish bins, sewers, or be disguised as a security guard. Truly a master of disguise!

