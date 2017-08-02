Yakuza Kiwami reveals free post-launch DLC

Yakuza Kiwami, the PS4 remake of the original Yakuza, is slated for release on 29th August and publisher Sega is offering a host of free post-launch DLC to follow on a weekly basis in September.
The new content, detailed below, can be obtained through Bob Utsunomiya, the clown located underneath the Tenkaichi Street Gate.
So, without further ado, here's what free goodies you'll get:
Kiwami Fun Pack - 5th September, 2017
- Dragon Tattoo (skin for Kiryu)
- Toughness Emperor
- Tauriner ++
- Staminan Royale
- Modified Model Gun
- Gold Plate
Kiwami Street Pack - 12th September, 2017
- Prison Escapee (skin for Kiryu)
- Extra Balance Motor
- Extra Slim Tires
- Boost Gears
- Speed Frame Plus
- Stone of Enduring
Kiwami Fun Pack 2 - 19th September, 2017
- Black Suit (skin for Kiryu)
- Toughness Infinity
- Tauriner Maximum
- Staminan Spark
- Marlin Cannon
- Platinum Plate
Kiwami Street Pack 2 - 26th September, 2017
- Snake Skin Jacket (skin for Majima)
- Killer Bee
- Godspeed Motor
- Super Slim Tires
- Godspeed Gears Plus
- New Bumper Plate
- Sacrifice Stone
Yakuza Kiwami will cost £29.99 and will add all new content like 30 minutes of new cutscenes and a feature that makes the main antagonist, Goro Majima, appear as random encounters throughout the adventure. Sometimes he'll even pop out of rubbish bins, sewers, or be disguised as a security guard. Truly a master of disguise!
