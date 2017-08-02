Yakuza Kiwami reveals free post-launch DLC

Yakuza Kiwami, the PS4 remake of the original Yakuza, is slated for release on 29th August and publisher Sega is offering a host of free post-launch DLC to follow on a weekly basis in September.

The new content, detailed below, can be obtained through Bob Utsunomiya, the clown located underneath the Tenkaichi Street Gate.

So, without further ado, here's what free goodies you'll get:

Kiwami Fun Pack - 5th September, 2017

Dragon Tattoo (skin for Kiryu)

Toughness Emperor

Tauriner ++

Staminan Royale

Modified Model Gun

Gold Plate

Kiwami Street Pack - 12th September, 2017

Prison Escapee (skin for Kiryu)

Extra Balance Motor

Extra Slim Tires

Boost Gears

Speed Frame Plus

Stone of Enduring

Kiwami Fun Pack 2 - 19th September, 2017

Black Suit (skin for Kiryu)

Toughness Infinity

Tauriner Maximum

Staminan Spark

Marlin Cannon

Platinum Plate

Kiwami Street Pack 2 - 26th September, 2017

Snake Skin Jacket (skin for Majima)

Killer Bee

Godspeed Motor

Super Slim Tires

Godspeed Gears Plus

New Bumper Plate

Sacrifice Stone

Yakuza Kiwami will cost £29.99 and will add all new content like 30 minutes of new cutscenes and a feature that makes the main antagonist, Goro Majima, appear as random encounters throughout the adventure. Sometimes he'll even pop out of rubbish bins, sewers, or be disguised as a security guard. Truly a master of disguise!