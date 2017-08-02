Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X
  • PlayStation 4 Pro

Watch a full 20-minute FIFA 18 match

With a lot of Real Madrid.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Overnight, EA hosted a livestream in which it revealed new features for FIFA 18. But we also got our best look at FIFA 18 gameplay yet.

EA set up a 20-minute 2v2 match involving Real Madrid players playing as, yes, Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. The marketing partnership is in full force.

My FIFA 18 hands-on preview from June touched on the changes made to gameplay for this year's game, as well as the graphics improvements. The video, below, doesn't do a great job of showing these in action (FIFA 18 looked better when I played it on a telly up close than it does in this livestream), but you can get a sense of the gameplay flow. I suspect FIFA 18 is being played on a PlayStation 4 Pro here (as per EA's marketing deal with Sony for the game).

Despite the eye-rolling set-up, it's quite an exciting match, with plenty of goals and even a controversial referee decision. The video is well worth a watch if you're mildly interested in FIFA 18.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (8)

Create an account

OR