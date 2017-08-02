Sit comfortably, there's an official adult Witcher colouring book

Adult colouring books are a thing, don't tell me you hadn't noticed, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also a thing, so what if...? Oh my good golly gosh it's happening!

From 1st November you will be able to buy The Witcher Adult Colouring Book from Dark Horse for $14.99. It looks like it will ship worldwide via various retailers including Amazon.

Together with @DarkHorseComics we're proud to announce The Witcher adult coloring book!



More info: https://t.co/zleY1xKgwi pic.twitter.com/BfyMg2OgIX — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) August 1, 2017

Only two colourless scenes from the book have been shared: one is a familiar picture of Geralt slicing some drowner monsters, and the other, oh the other, is of course old white hair in the sudsy tub.

