Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X

Microsoft reveals three new Xbox One controllers

Get a grip.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Microsoft's unveiled three new Xbox One controllers: Green/Grey, Patrol Tech Special Edition and Volcano Shadow Special Edition.

Here's the Green/Grey controller (there are green accents at the base of the thumbsticks):

1

Here's the Patrol Tech Special Edition controller (there's a laser etched texture, and silver accents and insignia are on the front of the controller):

2

And here's the Volcano Shadow Special Edition controller (the buttons, triggers and D-pad have a glossy black finish with red highlights on the ABXY and menu buttons):

3

These controllers, which cost £59.99, pair with the Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox One X, as you'd expect. If you want to use them on PC, there's a new Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, which is half the size of the previous Wireless Adapter.

4

Alternatively, you can get the navy blue Patrol Tech Special Edition controller with a USB cable bundled in October.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (26)

Create an account

OR