Microsoft reveals three new Xbox One controllers

Microsoft's unveiled three new Xbox One controllers: Green/Grey, Patrol Tech Special Edition and Volcano Shadow Special Edition.

Here's the Green/Grey controller (there are green accents at the base of the thumbsticks):

Here's the Patrol Tech Special Edition controller (there's a laser etched texture, and silver accents and insignia are on the front of the controller):

And here's the Volcano Shadow Special Edition controller (the buttons, triggers and D-pad have a glossy black finish with red highlights on the ABXY and menu buttons):

These controllers, which cost £59.99, pair with the Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox One X, as you'd expect. If you want to use them on PC, there's a new Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, which is half the size of the previous Wireless Adapter.

Alternatively, you can get the navy blue Patrol Tech Special Edition controller with a USB cable bundled in October.