Here's Bizarro and all his awesome intro lines in Injustice 2

"Why am you so polite?"

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Bizarro, the backwards-speaking supervillain (hero?) reflection of Superman is now in Injustice 2.

Bizarro is a premier skin character who costs 6000 Source Crystals to unlock. Premier skins transform existing roster characters into other DC characters, with unique voices and dialogue. Bizarro is a premier skin for Superman, which makes sense given he's, well, a bizarre opposite logic talking Superman clone.

NetherRealm has done a great job getting Bizarro's look and moves right. Where Superman fires hot lasers from his eyes, Bizarro fires ice beams. The S on Bizarro's chest is backwards. And his cape is tatty!

But the best thing about Bizarro in Injustice 2 is the intro dialogue. YouTube channel MKIceAndFire has already created a video, below showing off all Bizarro's intro lines, and some of them are hilarious. My favourite is "Why am you so polite?" Poor Bizarro. So misunderstood.

Also, when there's a Bizarro mirror match, one Bizarro will say, "Only two Bizarro allowed." "Me disagree with you," the other Bizarro replies. "You will stay!" Bizarro gold, that.

