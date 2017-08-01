Alien: Isolation modder adds VR support

Sega's excellent first-person horror game Alien: Isolation was demoed by developer The Creative Assembly in VR, though the game never actually received any VR support at, or after, launch. The developer later explained that this was simply a proof of concept, and the game sadly didn't sell well enough to receive post-launch VR support or a sequel.

That hasn't stopped dedicated modder Nibre from finishing the work The Creative Assembly started back in 2014. With their latest mod, MotherVR, we can get a good sense of what Alien: Isolation would look like had the developer been able to realise its VR vision.

As you can see in the video above, this mod allows you to peek around corners with positional head-tracking. You can also look around while in the middle of a hacking sequence, something one couldn't do in the official release where the player's eyes were glued to their device's screen.

Nibre noted that MotherVR is designed to be played while seated. "By playing this Mod any other way than seated, you do so at your own risk," the modder said on GitHub. "You may be able to stomach this standing, but I absolutely cannot recommend it at this time. Roomscale does not work whatsoever right now."

Mother VR is currently available on Oculus Rift, though Nibre would like to add Vive support in the future. Furthermore, the current version of Mother VR is only compatible with an Xbox controller or mouse and keyboard, but the modder hopes to one day add motion controls with Oculus Touch.

This isn't the only Alien-related VR experience out there, as Fox Innovation Lab put out a tie-in to the recently released Ridley Scott film Alien: Covenant. This ended up simply being a largely non-interactive three minute video where the player can swivel the camera around 360 degrees from the perspective of an alien.

If you'd like to give the MotherVR mod a go, you can download its alpha right now on GitHub.