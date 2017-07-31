Eurogamer.net
Titanfall 2 lands on EA and Origin Access

Less than a week after launching its horde mode.

Published

Titanfall 2 has been added to the vault of both EA and Origin Access, offering subscribers unlimited access to Respawn's acclaimed mech shooter.

1

EA Access is exclusive to Xbox One, while Origin Access provides a similar service with a slightly different library on PC. Both cost £3.99 / $4.99 a month or £19.99 / $29.99 for a year.

It's a good time to hop into Titanfall 2, as the game just received its horde-like co-op mode Frontier Defense last week.

Titanfall 2 was a big hit at Eurogamer. We deemed it essential in our Titanfall 2 review and it went on to be the runner-up for our prestigious Game of the Year award in 2016.

