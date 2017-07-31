PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds just became the most played non-Valve game on Steam ever

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now holds the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game on Steam.

PlayerUnknown tweeted the news, with screenshot showing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds currently sitting third in Steam's overall peak players ranking.

We now hold the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game! GG WP everyone <3 pic.twitter.com/cHjXPeSE8p — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 30, 2017

According to the screenshot, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has just shy of 500,000 peak players. This means the game has now a higher number of peak players than Fallout 4 and GTA 5 and more than Payday 2 and No Man's Sky combined, a phenomenal feat for an Early Access game.

However, there's still a long way off for the title to knock DOTA 2 and CS:GO from the top spots.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has sold over six million copies since its Early Access release in March.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Green chalked a lot of the games success down to his team and the community's feedback.

"We have our forums, where we have a huge community that gives us feedback and bug reports," he said. "We did a quick poll on our new user interface to find out what people want. It's not a popularity contest but we look at this and go, 'OK this is the overall feeling and this is what we have to work with, how can we mix that together?' "