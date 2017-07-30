Watch: Big games whose first trailers would surprise you

Greetings Eurogamers. Can you believe Outside Xbox has been making videos about videogames for nearly five years now? We'd go back and reminisce, but we'd cringe ourselves in half at the awkward clumsiness of our earliest videos.

Speaking of things that were vastly different when they were first revealed, some games go through drastic changes on their journey from debut trailer to final release. Here are 7 big games whose first trailers would surprise you.

And while we're on the subject of slightly awkward beginnings, we also present for your viewing pleasure these 8 bizarre origin stories of famous videogame characters. Which beloved hero was raised by wise space chickens? You'll have to watch to find out. That's how we get you.

Finally this week, Show of the Week tackles base building survive-em-up Fortnite a game that was first announced in 2011 and has therefore been in development for long enough to have changed dramatically. In reality, they probably just added loot boxes but the game's still worth a look even if you've only just remembered it's even a thing.

That's all for another week of Outside Xbox videos.