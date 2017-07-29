Jelly Deals roundup: Nier Automata, Earthworm Jim, £20 off tech and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Back after a week's break, it's time again to take a look at the very best gaming, tech and 'stuff' deals that the past week has yielded, collected and curated by yours truly. This week, in particular, is digital-discount-heavy, but there's still room for some console bundle offers, some movie deals and even some stuff that's nearly guaranteed to make you go 'wait, what?' With all that in mind, let's take a look at what's around. We've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.

UK & US Deals We begin with one of the Humble Store's biggest sale ranges on a whole batch of indie gems. Head over to the sale during the Indie Mega Week sale (which, as you may expect, ends this week) and you can pick up some absolute classics for some very cheap prices. Here are some of the highlights: Darkest Dungeon for £7.59 / $9.99 / €8.79

Dead Cells for £11.89 / $14.44 / €14.44

Superhot for £11.99 / $14.99 / €13.19

American Truck Simulator for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

Kerbal Space Program for £14.99 / $19.99 / €19.99

Rocket League for £8.99 / $11.99 / €11.99

ABZU for £11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99

Northgard for £12.74 / $16.99 / €16.99

Enter the Gungeon for £5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49

Game Dev Tycoon for £2.79 / $3.99 / €3.99

Inside for £8.99 / $11.99 / €11.99

Axiom Verge for £7.49 / $9.99 / €8.99

911 Operator for £7.14 / $9.74 / €9.74

Virginia for £1.74 / $2.49 / €2.49

Papers, Please for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.49

Downwell for 65p / 98¢ / €0.98

SOMA for £6.89 / $8.99 / €8.39 Indie Mega Week Sale from Humble Store You may have to be above a certain age for the mere mention of Earthworm Jim to be mildly exciting, but if you're one of those people, just know that you can pick up both original Jim games for £3.09 / $3.99 right now. That's just the tip of the 'good deals' iceberg for GOG, though, since there's a host of other Interplay classics up for grabs, too. Highlights: Earthworm Jim 1 & 2 for £3.09 / $3.99 / €3.59

Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business for £1.89 / £2.39 / €2.19

MDK for £1.89 / £2.39 / €2.19

MDK 2 for £1.89 / £2.39 / €2.19

Kingpin: Life of Crime for £3.09 / $3.99 / €3.59

Star Trek Starfleet Academy for £1.89 / £2.39 / €2.19

Giants: Citizen Kabuto for £3.09 / $3.99 / €3.59 Interplay Staycation Sale from GOG.com You may have read about the Hyperkin Smart Boy when it was unveiled earlier this year, given that it's a relatively insane idea that has somehow become a real thing. Essentially, this is a little cradle for your smart phone that will not only give you physical buttons themed after the original Game Boy, but will, in fact, also let you play actual Game Boy and Game Boy Colour cartridges on your phone via an emulator. It's really weird and kind of fantastic and it's available to pre-order now at Play-Asia, if you like. Hyperkin Smart Boy (Pre-order) for £54.23 / $69.99 from Play-Asia Figma, for those who have never heard of the brand, is an ongoing collection of some of the most detailed and poseable action figures around. There have been Figma renditions of everything from popular anime characters to movie stars, video game characters and comic book heroes and villains. If you're the kind of person who would proudly display a mini version of your favourite pop culture character, you're going to want to see which Figma are on offer over at Play-Asia currently. Figma action figures from Play-Asia There's a brand new bundle on offer over at Humble filled with some of Deep Silver's finest wares. While the official bundle name might be the 'Humble Saints Row Bundle', this one does in fact feature games like Homefront: The Revolution, Deadlight, Risen 3, Killer is Dead and, for better or worse, Mighty No. 9. If you decide to drop a ludicrous $75 on the bundle, you'll get Agents of Mayhem too, if you like. Pay $1 or more Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition

Deadlight: Director's Cut

Homefront

Saints Row 2 Pay more than the average Saints Row The Third

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Mighty No. 9

Killer is Dead Nightmare Edition

More to unlock soon Pay $15 (£12) or more Homefront: The Revolution

Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition

Saints Row The Third: The Full Package

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell Devil's Workshop Pack Pay $75 or more Agents of Mayhem Pay what you want for the Humble Saints Row Bundle It's time for the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale! For a limited time, you can use the code SUMMER2017 during checkout to get an extra 15% off your overall basket spend and some bonus offers on some of the site's Flash Deals, which are set to change every few hours. Here's some of what you can grab from the Summer Sale currently - these are all shown in GBP, but your local currency should work out roughly the same: Trials Fusion for £5.44

The Evil Within for £3.75

Dead Rising 4 for £20

Bully for £3.32

Watch Dogs 2 for £22.50

Bioshock The Collection for £13.20

Alan Wake's American Nightmare for £3.50

Resident Evil 7 for £23.99

DmC: Devil May Cry for £5.70

Metro Redux Bundle for £6.25

LA Noire Complete Edition for £7.12

Batman Arkham Knight for £6.08

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition for £5 Summer Sale from Green Man Gaming Back to GOG for a second, since the site is not only offering almost every Wadjet Eye Games point-and-click adventure for dirt cheap prices as a part of its Weekly Sale, but is also taking up to 80% off some of Double Fine's best games, including Grim Fandango Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered and Broken Age, among others. Up to 85% off the weekly sale from GOG.com

Up to 80% off Double Fine games from GOG.com GamesPlanet is putting out some offers for just this weekend which include a PC copy of Dark Souls 3 for only £15.99, WRC 5 for £11.99, Mini Metro for £4.89 and much more. Head on over to the link below to check out the full range. Some of what's there: Dark Souls 3 for £15.99

Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin for £8.99

Project CARS for £7.95

Mini Metro for £4.89

WRC 5 for £11.99

The Next Penelope for £2.49 Weekend offers from GamesPlanet As if there weren't enough harbingers of the apocalypse in the world already, Snapchat has gone and created an actual pair of sunglasses that not only record thirty-second clips of whatever you're looking at, but also format and post those clips directly to your Snapchat, all wirelessly and at the touch of a button. If you want to be a part of this, they'll cost you £125 / $130 from Amazon. Snapchat glasses for £124.99 from Amazon UK

Snapchat glasses for $129.99 from Amazon US