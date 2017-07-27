Wolfenstein 2 DLC lets you play as different characters

Wolfenstein 2 has four DLC episodes - and they star different playable characters.

The idea is that while BJ Blazkowicz is busy fighting in America, other freedom fighters are fighting on their own fronts.

Here are the four DLC episodes, as per Bethesda:

Episode Zero - Episode Zero introduces you to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC mission.

- Episode Zero introduces you to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC mission. The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe - As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!

- As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space! The Diaries of Agent Silent Death - As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!

- As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas! The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins - As the US Army's renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!

You get all the DLC packs as part of The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass, which costs £17.99. Episode Zero is also a pre-order bonus.

Wolfenstein 2 comes out on 27th October 2017 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.