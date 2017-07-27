Eurogamer.net
Lego Worlds finally lands Nintendo Switch release date

Open world construction sim Lego Worlds has at last got a Nintendo Switch release date - 5th September.

The game lands on Nintendo's portable console with two DLC packs included. The first is, presumably, the game's recently-launched Classic Space pack. There's no word yet on the second.

Lego Worlds has long been announced for Nintendo Switch, although it has always lacked firm details on its release.

PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions of the game got a physical release back in March. Before that, the game was playable via Steam Early Access since June 2015.

A mix of Minecraft, the defunct Lego Universe and other sandbox games, Worlds has come a long way over the past few years. But will it tear you away from Minecraft: Switch Edition, with cross-network play on the way for that?

