Lego Worlds finally lands Nintendo Switch release date

Open world construction sim Lego Worlds has at last got a Nintendo Switch release date - 5th September.

The game lands on Nintendo's portable console with two DLC packs included. The first is, presumably, the game's recently-launched Classic Space pack. There's no word yet on the second.

Take your Worlds with you wherever you go! LEGO Worlds launches on the Nintendo Switch on September 8, 2017. @LEGOWorldsGame pic.twitter.com/YebE0YLry2 — WB Games UK (@WB_Games_UK) July 27, 2017

Lego Worlds has long been announced for Nintendo Switch, although it has always lacked firm details on its release.

PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions of the game got a physical release back in March. Before that, the game was playable via Steam Early Access since June 2015.

A mix of Minecraft, the defunct Lego Universe and other sandbox games, Worlds has come a long way over the past few years. But will it tear you away from Minecraft: Switch Edition, with cross-network play on the way for that?