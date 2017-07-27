Looks like Lumo is headed to Nintendo Switch

It looks like Isometric indie puzzler Lumo will launch on Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Developer Gareth Noyce posted a screenshot of the game running on a Switch console earlier today via Twitter.

We expect to hear more soon from publisher Rising Star Games on a release date.

Lumo first launched for PC and PlayStation 4 in May last year. Xbox One and PlayStation Vita versions arrived a month later.

A love letter to the isometric puzzlers of old, Lumo was praised for reigniting interest in the genre and also just for being pretty darn enjoyable.

Lumo's PlayStation Vita version had some performance issues, however - here's hoping the portable version for Switch runs better.

"Noyce's revival of the British isometric puzzle game offers a deep and amiable dungeon filled with eccentric wonder," Simon Parkin wrote in Eurogamer's Lumo review.