The Dark Souls series is getting a limited edition vinyl soundtrack this autumn.

Dubbed Dark Souls - The Vinyl Trilogy, this eight-disc collection will be rather rare, with only 2000 copies to be produced.

Compiled into a spiffy collectors box, this series soundtrack will include over five hours of instrumental tunes by Motoi Sakuraba and Yuka Kitamura.

Dark Souls - The Vinyl Trilogy will be available exclusively on Bandai Namco's upcoming online store this autumn.