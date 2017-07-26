Mighty No. 9's belated Kickstarter reward includes a DIY build-a-box and too big manual

When Keiji Inafune's Mega Man spiritual successor Mighty No. 9 launched its Kickstarter campaign way back in 2013, developer Comcept offered a cardboard box and full-colour manual as collector's items for the devoted 16,155 backers who pledged $60 or more. Now, more than a year after the game's oft delayed launch, premium backers are getting their goods, but the results are a little lacking.

As revealed by Twitter user Isfet, the Mighty No. 9's box is actually a series of flat sheets with some assembly required.

my KS-backer physical copy of Mighty No. 9 just arrived and..lol pic.twitter.com/uwWcuwPgpe — w i nt e rc u t e (@Isfet) July 25, 2017

Worse, the manual doesn't even fit in the box. Oops!

Oh, and this collector's edition doesn't come with a physical copy of the game, though that was at least clear from the $60 tier's description.

Mighty No. 9 was largely considered a disappointment after it raised $3.84m on Kickstarter, though Eurogamer contributor Simon Parkin called it "arguably Keiji Inafune's best work to date" in his Mighty No. 9 review. This still wasn't quite enough for him to issue a wholehearted recommendation though.

These physical goods may not be what backers had in mind, but as Keiji Inafune's translator Ben Judd once said of Mighty No. 9: "it's better than nothing."