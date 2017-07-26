Capcom says it'll fix Chun-Li's face in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite stars Chun-Li, as you'd expect of a new entry in the long-running fighting game series. But what you wouldn't expect is for the famous street fighter to look like this.

When Chun-Li was first revealed in MvCI, the fighting game community expressed a collective concern about her face. In short, she looks completely and utterly off. Here's fighting game pro Ryan "FChamp" Ramirez" highlighting the issue:

2016 Chunli vs 2017 Chunli pic.twitter.com/FWiXvD9YK4 — FChamp Ryan Ramirez (@fchampryan) June 13, 2017

You can see the Chun-Li horror in motion in the video below. (Skip to the 46 second mark.)

Chun-Li wasn't the only character picked on by fans. Here's Dante as he looked amid his MvCI reveal. Again, wide of the mark.

Dante on late-PS4 in Marvel VS Capcom compared to early-PS3 Devil May Cry 4.



What happened? pic.twitter.com/0YIqj9uSzb — Charles Lai (@comtar) June 13, 2017

Since the game's reveal, Capcom has been dogged by complaints about the character models in the game (among other things). In response, during a San Diego Comic-Con panel last week, Capcom fighting game producer Yoshinori Ono announced plans to improve Chun-Li and some of the other characters.

A Capcom rep sent Eurogamer the following follow-up statement:

"The development team is hard at work finishing the game for the September 19 release date, and based off the feedback we heard, we are currently making improvements to Chun-Li as well as other Capcom characters. Since the work is still in progress, we don't have anything final to show you just yet, but stay tuned".

We don't know what these improvements are or how they will turn out, but it's good to know Capcom's committed to addressing complaints. Whether the changes will be enough to convince an already sceptical fighting game community of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite's credentials, however, remains to be seen.