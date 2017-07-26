Civilization 6 introduces Nubia as next civ

Nubia is the next civ coming to Civilization 6, developer Firaxis has announced.

Amanitore leads Nubia. She was one of the greatest queens of the Kushitic Kingdom of Meroë, also known as Nubia. Her reign is considered to be the most prosperous time for the Kushites. The site of her palace, Jebel Barkal in modern-day Sudan, is a World Heritage Site.

Nubia's unique unit is the Pitati Archer, an ancient arrow unit which is stronger and faster than the traditional Archer. This makes ranged units the core of your military strategy.

Nubian Pyramids are the civ's unique tile improvement. Tiles with this improvement get bonuses based on adjacent districts, or food from city centre, as well as faith.

Amanitore's unique ability is Kandake Of Meroë. This means she gets increased production towards building districts, which is improved if there is a Nubian Pyramid adjacent to the city centre.

Nubia's unique ability is Ta-Seti which gives increased production and faster combat experience for ranged units. Mines also give bonus production for strategic resources and bonus gold for luxury resources.

Firaxis suggests prioritising masonry early, as many of Nubia's production-focused abilities will not unlock without it. The developer also suggests building a Nubian Pyramid as soon as possible to aid the building of districts.

A release date has not been announced but the Nubia DLC will be unlocked automatically for those who bought the Digital Deluxe Edition of Civilization 6.