After four years A Hat in Time is finally coming out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Over four years ago the cute, cartoony platformer A Hat in Time raised nearly $300k on Kickstarter, yet it remained stuck in development for ages as developer Gears for Breakfast continued to expand on its adventure. Now, over three years past its expected launch window, A Hat in Time is finally coming to fruition with an autumn release slated for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Mac.

This is the first time it's been confirmed for consoles. It's also the first time that Humble Bundle, who has taken on publishing duties, is launching a game on consoles.

A Hat in Time looks very Nintendo-inspired as it's a puzzle platformer centered around a girl with magic hats who must explore a bright, colourful planet to find her lost headgear.

The full adventure will contain five large, open regions with a couple more areas to be added as DLC. The game will also contain two-player co-op, both locally and online.

A Hat in Time gained enough funds on Kickstarter that it recruited Banjo Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope, who is currently working on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, to write several tunes for the upcoming adventure.