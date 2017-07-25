Minecraft on Nintendo Switch is getting an update to boost its resolution

Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is getting a new update which bumps its resolution when docked to your TV up to 1080p.

Previously the Switch game ran at 720p while on the go and while docked.

It sometimes struggled at 720p - so it's unclear how Minecraft's Switch edition code has been adjusted to get it running at a higher resolution. Digital Foundry's previous investigation went into detail on the choices made to limit the Switch version's world size and rendering distance.

How will this new update affect the game? Digital Foundry is back on the case - expect their results soon.

Otherwise, the patch adds a free Glide track, some new skins and fixes a whole list of bugs. Expect the download on your Switch at some point today.