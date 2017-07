Jelly Deals: Up to 90% off some great indie games at Humble

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Over at the Humble Store this week, you can find the Indie Mega Week sale which features a whole host of discounts on some of the more recent indie game gems. Specifically, the range features up to 90% off titles such as Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Rocket League and everybody's favourite - American Truck Simulator.

Now, anyone who knows me may think I'm going to take this time to tell you, once again, that Dead Cells is a startlingly good game - and they would be right. In this writer's opinion, it's a startlingly good game. For those who haven't seen it yet, Dead Cells is a run-based dungeon crawler roguelike thing in the vein of Spelunky or Rogue Legacy. The gameplay is punchy and feels fantastic and the animation is, frankly, gorgeous. It's currently down to 11.89 / $14.44 / €14.44 and is absolutely worth it.

Here are some of the highlights from what's on offer:

Darkest Dungeon for 7.59 / $9.99 / €8.79

Dead Cells for 11.89 / $14.44 / €14.44

Superhot for 11.99 / $14.99 / €13.19

American Truck Simulator for 7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99

Kerbal Space Program for 14.99 / $19.99 / €19.99

Rocket League for 8.99 / $11.99 / €11.99

Abzu for 11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99

Northgard for / $16.99 / €16.99

Enter the Gungeon for 5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49

Game Dev Tycoon for 2.79 / $3.99 / €3.99

Inside for 8.99 / $11.99 / €11.99

Axiom Verge for 7.49 / $9.99 / €8.99

911 Operator for 7.14 / $9.74 / €9.74

Virginia for 1.74 / $2.49 / €2.49

Papers, Please for 3.99 / $4.99 / €4.49

Downwell for 65p / 98 / €0.98

SOMA for 6.89 / $8.99 / €8.39

While we're talking, SOMA is all too often overlooked these days, but if slow-paced atmospheric horror games are your thing, that one is definitely worth a look. Virginia is also worth investigating if you like the sound of a narrative-driven game that borrows stylistic elements from David Lynch films.

As this is Humble we're talking about, a percentage of your purchase will go to charity - WaterAid,, in this case - and Humble Monthly subscribers will get an extra 10% off their purchases, too, which is neat. If there are any games in this sale that I haven't mentioned here that you'd particularly recommend, feel free to leave a comment and let the people know.