Jelly Deals: Up to 90% off some great indie games at Humble

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.
Over at the Humble Store this week, you can find the Indie Mega Week sale which features a whole host of discounts on some of the more recent indie game gems. Specifically, the range features up to 90% off titles such as Darkest Dungeon, Dead Cells, Rocket League and everybody's favourite - American Truck Simulator.
Now, anyone who knows me may think I'm going to take this time to tell you, once again, that Dead Cells is a startlingly good game - and they would be right. In this writer's opinion, it's a startlingly good game. For those who haven't seen it yet, Dead Cells is a run-based dungeon crawler roguelike thing in the vein of Spelunky or Rogue Legacy. The gameplay is punchy and feels fantastic and the animation is, frankly, gorgeous. It's currently down to £11.89 / $14.44 / €14.44 and is absolutely worth it.
Here are some of the highlights from what's on offer:
- Darkest Dungeon for £7.59 / $9.99 / €8.79
- Dead Cells for £11.89 / $14.44 / €14.44
- Superhot for £11.99 / $14.99 / €13.19
- American Truck Simulator for £7.49 / $9.99 / €9.99
- Kerbal Space Program for £14.99 / $19.99 / €19.99
- Rocket League for £8.99 / $11.99 / €11.99
- Abzu for £11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99
- Northgard for £ / $16.99 / €16.99
- Enter the Gungeon for £5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49
- Game Dev Tycoon for £2.79 / $3.99 / €3.99
- Inside for £8.99 / $11.99 / €11.99
- Axiom Verge for £7.49 / $9.99 / €8.99
- 911 Operator for £7.14 / $9.74 / €9.74
- Virginia for £1.74 / $2.49 / €2.49
- Papers, Please for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.49
- Downwell for 65p / 98¢ / €0.98
- SOMA for £6.89 / $8.99 / €8.39
While we're talking, SOMA is all too often overlooked these days, but if slow-paced atmospheric horror games are your thing, that one is definitely worth a look. Virginia is also worth investigating if you like the sound of a narrative-driven game that borrows stylistic elements from David Lynch films.
As this is Humble we're talking about, a percentage of your purchase will go to charity - WaterAid,, in this case - and Humble Monthly subscribers will get an extra 10% off their purchases, too, which is neat. If there are any games in this sale that I haven't mentioned here that you'd particularly recommend, feel free to leave a comment and let the people know.
