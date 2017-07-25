BioWare builds a maze to advertise Anthem

BioWare has just released its latest promotional video for Anthem, and it's amaizeingly kooky.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, the developer shows how it sponsored this year's corn maze in its home town of Edmonton.

BioWare designed the maze in the shape of a 50 foot exo-suit, from Anthem, with the company logo below.

Game Director Jon Warner had a pretty simple explanation: "what better way to show the growth of a new game than through corn, which also grows". You can't knock his logic I guess.

Science fantasy shooter Anthem is due autumn 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.