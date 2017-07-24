Overcooked: Special Edition spices up the Switch this week

Local co-op cooking game Overcooked: Special Edition is launching on Nintendo Switch 27th July, publisher Team17 has announced.

This Special Edition contains the 44-stage main campaign, nine competitive levels for either two or four players (1v1 or 2v2), and the The Lost Morsel and Festive Seasoning add-ons.

Johnny Chiodini, of Chiodini's Kitchen fame, called Overcooked "farcical couch co-op at its finest" upon recommending it in his review.

We played a bit of Overcooked upon its initial release on PS4, Xbox One and PC last summer. Things got spicy.

Overcooked: Special Edition will go for £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 On Nintendo's latest platform.