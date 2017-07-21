Atari is making a hat with speakers in it

Forget the new Atari console. The retro game developer has something far more novel up its sleeve (or on its head, rather): the Atari Speakerhat.

Conceived as a limited edition tie-in to Blade Runner 2049, the Speakerhat is a joint project between Atari, Audioware, and collectibles manufacturer NECA.

As pictured above, the Speakerhat is a baseball cap with high-fidelity stereo speakers and a microphone that can connect to Bluetooth devices, should you want to make calls or listen to music through your hat.

There will even be a "Multiplayer Mode" making it so multiple Speakerhat sporters can all listen to the same audio stream at the same time.

"With the recent reveal of our Ataribox project and now with Speakerhats, we envision a full range of connected personal devices that live at society's intersection of entertainment, technology and social connectivity that legendary film worlds like Blade Runner 2049 foretell," prophesied AtariConnect COO Michael Arzt.

NECA COO, Joel Weinshanker, similarly foresaw this fervour for Atari products on the horizon. "The minute the new trailer hit, we started getting requests for Atari-branded Blade Runner 2049 products and knew we'd need to partner with Atari to satisfy the countless joint fans of both franchises," the executive said.

Atari's Speakerhat closed beta is going to be extremely exclusive, with only 10 invites going out as part of a contest.