A quick look at four new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite characters

It's Comic-Con time of year once again, and so Marvel has unveiled more of its upcoming fighting game, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Overnight, Final Fight's Haggar, Marvel's Spider-Man, Resident Evil's Nemesis and Dead Rising's Frank West were shown off for the first time.

It's hard to glean too much information for the snippet of gameplay, but it looks like Spider-Man has a new level three super (RIP Maximum Spider?).

A proper video is due out later today, but while we wait we have off-screen footage. Notice the new stage with Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K. hovering in the background.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's character roster (which doesn't include any X-Men characters) leaked back in May, and there was an updated leak back in June that so far has proven to be accurate, so the reveal of these characters doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, it's nice to see his design and moves in action.