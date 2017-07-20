PS4 opens beta registration for next system update

The next PS4 system update is on the horizon and Sony is accepting beta sign-ups for those who want to test its impending features ahead of time.

Simply sign up for the beta and make sure your profile is set to be the console's master account.

Should you wish to opt out of the trial, you'll have the option to roll back to the previous update.

"We'll share more details of exactly what you'll be able to test closer to the start of the trial in early August," said SIEE product manager Jayne Murphy on the PlayStation Blog.

"If you're chosen to be a tester, be sure to provide feedback throughout the trial - it's really useful for us to hear what you think, and we're always listening for suggested changes and new features we could implement."