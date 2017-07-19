Xbox One users hit by bizarre My Little Pony message

Xbox One users have reported seeing a bizarre error message which talks about My Little Pony.

The console alert, which discusses a particular episode of the My Little Pony cartoon series, has now popped up for numerous users.

Xbox fans confused by the popup began screenshotting the message - and various users have posted about the issue on reddit.

"Mock Error Title

"This would be some long description about the error. Read it and weep! And if you haven't looked up this phrase on the internet, please do! You will find a My Little Pony episode called 'Read it and Weep'. Cloudchasers and Wonderbolts, you'll never be forgotten!"

Fans put the issue to Xbox corporate vice president Mike Ybarra via Twitter, who looked into the matter. This morning, Ybarra stated a fix would be due shortly, and the message had only been intended for internal use:

Fix will be in tonight, sorry about that. Test string that shouldnât show up. — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) July 19, 2017

Ybarra did not state whether he too was a My Little Pony fan.