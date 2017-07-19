Doom's paid DLC is now free for everyone

Id Software's Doom reboot has been out for over a year now and the developer decided to make all of its paid DLC free for everyone as part of today's update 6.66.

The game never had any single-player DLC as all of the paid content was specific to the game's multiplayer modes. They included nine maps, three guns, three playable demons, and additional armour sets and equipment.

Interestingly, the developer also decided to completely rehaul the game's multiplayer progression system and mechanics. Now, instead of unlocking new content through random loot drops, you'll have to fulfill certain level requirements and in-game challenges, just as you powered up your guns in single-player by fulfilling such tasks.

"We're confident new and veteran players alike will enjoy the control and predictability in this new multiplayer progression system," game director Marty Stratton said on the Bethesda Blog.

To accommodate this change, everyone's level will be reset to zero, but players won't lose any of the goods they've unlocked - not unless they want to anyway. This will simply make it so any of the items you haven't already unlocked will be subject to the new system.

Those who achieved the top-tier Slayer level prior to this reset will get a special badge denoting their status.

The developer also replaced the Hack Module System of perks with a Runes System that offers passive benefits ala the single-player campaign. Runes won't need to be activated and they don't expire. Instead, you simply select which ones you want to attach to your loadout and you're done.

Even the UI has been adjusted with a new HUD and kill cards that denote not just who killed you, but what they were using to do it.

To commemorate the changes, id Software is offering a free weekend to come to grips with Doom's rehauled multiplayer, along with the single-player campaign's first two levels and the absolutely brilliant Arcade Mode. This will launch on Thursday, 20th July for Xbox One and PC (5pm UK time for Xbox and 6pm for PC), while the PS4 version's trial will be available the following weekend, kicking off on 27th July at 5pm.

During these free weekends the full game will be on sale for £11.99 / $14.99. Your progress from the demo / free trial will carry over.

Doom's multiplayer modes were always rather divisive as they differed quite strongly from the single-player campaign. Early buzz on their beta was bad, but these PvP modes had their defenders and it sounds like a lot has changed since Doom's multiplayer debuted over a year ago. Care to give it another go now that all these changes are in place?